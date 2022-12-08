Not Available

Though these days flying has never been safer, everyday, somewhere in the world, there is an aviation near miss. In Channel 4′s new series Terror in the Skies, aeronautical engineer Brendan Walker brings his expert eye to amazing footage of aviation incidents and near misses, as he asks what do they tell us about safety in the sky? Brendan focuses on some of the most amazing stories of aviation survival and bravery from the last couple of years, and uncovers some shocking incidents. These include times that pilots and air traffic controllers have fallen asleep as well as planes that have been struck by lightning or volcanic ash.