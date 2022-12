Not Available

Five teenage girls obey a strange mobile application called TERROR.APP. The app forces them to be in an abandoned place with the appearance of having been the scene of a crime. Once on the site, everyone must tell a scary story they have experienced. All the stories start from a premise that enhances a real fear that any teenager can have in their day to day. Fear of excesses, to return home alone, to social media haters, to lose control or to be alone at home.