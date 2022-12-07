Terry Pratchett's Going Postal

Not Available

Going Postal is the story of arch-swindler Moist Von Lipwig (Richard Coyle) and the beautiful, vengeful Adora Belle Dearheart (Claire Foy). A life long traveling con-artist, Lipwig's crimes finally catch up with him in Ankh-Morpork, the largest city on the Disc. Faced with death by hanging, Lipwig is spared by the city's ruler Lord Vetinari (Charles Dance), who sees him as the perfect man for the role of Postmaster in the decrepit Ankh-Morpork post office.