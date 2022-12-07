Not Available

Terry Pratchett's The Colour of Magic

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

The Mob Film Company

The Discworld - a magical realm quite unlike, yet hauntingly familiar to, ours - has got it's first tourist Twoflower. Rincewind, an inept ex-student wizard is given the task of guiding Twoflower through the city state of Ankh Morpork. Rincewind has two problems: firstly, as an expert coward, he doesn't feel he's the best person to guard a naive - and extremely rich, by local standards - tourist through one of the roughest cities in the multiverse. And secondly, the world is coming to an end. Never rains, eh?

Cast

David JasonRincewind
Sean AstinZweiblum
Christopher LeeTod (Sprechrolle)
Tim CurryTrymon
Jeremy IronsPatrizier
James CosmoGalder Wetterwachs

