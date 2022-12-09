Terrytoons Cartoons

Not Available

Terrytoons was a studio in New Rochelle, New York, that produced animated cartoons for theatrical release from 1930–1971. Terrytoons was founded by Paul Terry and operated out of the "K" Building in downtown New Rochelle. The studio created many cartoon characters including Heckle and Jeckle, Mighty Mouse, Gandy Goose, Sourpuss, Dinky Duck and Luno. The "New Terrytoons" period of the late 1950s through early 1970s produced such characters as Deputy Dawg, Hector Heathcote, Hashimoto, Sidney the Elephant, Possible Possum, James Hound, Astronut, Sad Cat and The Mighty Heroes.