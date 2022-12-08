Not Available

Kiwi chef Nic Watt has run restaurants all over the world but his training and inspiration comes from Japan. Now Nic wants to bring what he’s learned back home to New Zealand by opening MASU, a brand new restaurant on bustling Federal Street in the heart of Auckland city. In "Testing the Menu" we join Nic as he delves into the Kiwi palate and the Kiwi psyche, looking at what we love about our favourite Kiwi dishes and then giving them his own style of Japanese twist. Nic shows viewers how to unlock no-fuss flavours with simple ingredients, then puts his new creations to the test with the New Zealand public.