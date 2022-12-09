Not Available

Tetsujin Tiger Seven (鉄人タイガーセブン Tetsujin Taigā Sebun?, Iron Man Tiger 7), was a Japanese tokusatsu television series that aired in 1973, produced by P Productions. Unlike P. Productions Lion Maru series, Iron Man Tiger 7 is set in modern Japan. Takigawa Go gets the power to transform into Tetsujin Tiger Seven from an artificial heart and a magic pendent. To transform he utters the henshin (transformation) phrase "Tiger Spark". Takigawa Go is played by Tatsuya Nanjô who also starred in Toei's Henshin Ninja Arashi. Go rides a Suzuki motorcycle with rocket boosters. When he transforms into Tiger Seven the motorcycle transforms as well to become "Spike Go". Spike Go can drive itself, coming to its master's aid when Tiger 7 roars.