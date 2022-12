Not Available

By 1942, Avery was in the employ of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. At MGM, Avery's creativity reached its peak. His cartoons became known for their sheer lunacy, breakneck pace, and a penchant for playing with the medium of animation and film in general that few other directors dared to approach. The first Avery short released by MGM ‘The Blitz Wolf’, an Adolf Hitler parody, was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Short Subject (Cartoons) in 1942.