Tex is released from prison and enters the new world where he enters a journey of finding himself. Tex Brown is the story of the character Tex from the series About Him, 15 years after. He is a prison inmate serving time for attempted murder when he lashed out on a gay basher and almost kills him. Tex is a dark soul and is very disconnected with the world because of his past. His life changes when he is released from prison on a new program and has to transition to becoming a law abiding citizen again. Johnson is assigned to his case as a parole officer and is challenged to breakdown the walls to help him heal from his past.