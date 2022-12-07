Not Available

Texas Ranch House

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The latest installment in PBS’s popular “House” group of history series is Texas Ranch House. Texas Ranch House sends a family back in time to post-Civil War Texas where they experience the hardships and joys of running a cattle ranch. The family’s objective over the three month course of the project is to round up the 200 head of cattle and sell them at auction for a profit to keep the ranch afloat. In addition to the Cooke family – Bill and Lisa, and their three daughters Vienna, Lacey, and Hannah – there are a maid, six cowboys, and their foreman..

Cast

