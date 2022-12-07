Not Available

The latest installment in PBS’s popular “House” group of history series is Texas Ranch House. Texas Ranch House sends a family back in time to post-Civil War Texas where they experience the hardships and joys of running a cattle ranch. The family’s objective over the three month course of the project is to round up the 200 head of cattle and sell them at auction for a profit to keep the ranch afloat. In addition to the Cooke family – Bill and Lisa, and their three daughters Vienna, Lacey, and Hannah – there are a maid, six cowboys, and their foreman..