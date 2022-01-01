Not Available

TF! Jeunesse is a French children's television program. It launched on September 1, 1997, replacing Club Dorothée. The program was renamed TFOU in 2007. TF! Jeunesse first appeared on Monday, September 1, 1997 at 4:30 in the afternoon on TF1, with the first episode of Beetleborgs. TF! Jeunesse was created by Dominique Poussier, the director of children's television for TF1. It was hoped that this new show would distance itself from its predecessor, whose shows had often been accused by parents and the Conseil supérieur de l'audiovisuel of being too violent. Poussier had previously created the morning program Salut les Toons!, which was presented by two CGI-generated mice, in 1996. In September 1997, she was given the difficult task of revitalizing children's programming on TF1, whose ratings had been in decline thanks to the popularity of Minikeums on France 3. Using the same model which she had already presented with The Planet of Donkey Kong on France 2, Poussier suggested a program without animation. "T. F. Ouais" was chosen as the title for the program. The logo had been that of a defunct channel. An adult voice was the presenter of the show.