Comedy Central has revealed that multi-media mogul, Lenard "Charlamagne Tha God" McKelvey, is teaming up with late night virtuoso Stephen Colbert - making his epic return to Comedy Central for the first time since The Colbert Report ended in 2014 - to create and produce Tha God's Honest Truth with Lenard 'Charlamagne' McKelvey. This weekly half hour late-night series features Charlamagne's culturally fluent take on social issues in a variety of deep dives, sketches, and social experiments that deftly unpacks the most pressing topics permeating politics and culture. Redemptively comedic, refreshingly unfiltered, and unapologetically Black, nothing is off limits. Lenard "Charlamagne" McKelvey is bringing his influential, opinionated, thought-provoking perspective to late night. Tha God's Honest Truth will film in New York City and debut Friday, September 17 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.