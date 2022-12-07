Thank God You're Here (Aus)

Not Available

Each episode involves four celebrities walking through a door into an unknown and interesting situation, greeted by the line "thank God you're here." Each must then improvise his or her way through the scene. In between each scene, clips are shown of "practice" sessions filmed before the show, where they do things like try to sell items they know nothing about, go through an interview, or commentate an event. After all have had a go, there is an "All-In Challenge" where they are all put in the same situation together. After that, a winner is announced and given a trophy and flowers.