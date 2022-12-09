Thank You, My Life

Not Available

A successful professional woman, Han Yeon Kyung (Yoo Ho Jung) grew up in a poor family and had to earn her college tuition fees on her own. She is also a good mother to her two children and a good wife to her always-busy husband, a photojournalist. One day she runs into her first love, Lee In Seok (Kim Yoo Suk), at a hospital that she visits for a medical checkup. Her passionate feelings toward In Seok rush back to her, but she also finds out that she has cancer. She faces a tough decision of whether to stay with her husband or choose In Seok, while also battling cancer. The series' characters look familiar and the plot appears to have many cliches at first glance, but the way the story unfolds stands out from other TV dramas. Unlike other series, in which cancer-stricken characters almost always die, this series shows its main character eventually win the battle with the disease. What also makes this series stand out is the scenes showing strong family ties, interesting episodes taking place in the hospital, and love stories of other characters.