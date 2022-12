Not Available

Tharntawan is the owner of a vineyard and famous resort. She is just as vicious and sharp to her enemies as she is beautiful. However, in the resort industry, there are many people ready to knock you down and so every day is a new challenge for Tharntawan. Along the way, she meets a boy who finally warms her heart. For Tharntawan is just like a fiery sunflower. Fiery like the sun to her enemies, and devoted like the sunflower to the person she loves.