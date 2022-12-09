TharnType: The Series

Not Available

Type is a dark, tall and handsome freshmen. Although he’s a warm boy, he is homophobic because he was molested by a man as a child. His life turns up side down when the new year of college brings along a very interesting person in his life, a gay roommate, Than. Than, is a very handsome music major with fair skin and mixed features. He is also openly gay. With a gay guy and a guy who hates gay men, that have to share a small space together for the rest of the year — what can possibly be the outcome of their story? Hatred? Or maybe love?