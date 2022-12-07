Not Available

A story about a postman (Goo Dong Baek) and a top actress (Han Ji Soo) where their relationship begins because of a marriage contract for 6 months. The story will follow the love that develops between a top actress Han Ji Soo (Kim A Joong) and a postman Gu Dong Baek (Hwang Jung Min) after they enter into a contract marriage. Joo Sang Wook plays Ji Soo’s secret love, who is the president of a media company as well as the son of a Seoul mayor candidate. Jung Mi Sun’s role is Ji Soo’s manager, Kim Kang Mo, while Lee Chung Ah is cast as the postman’s sister and sole family member, Gu Min Ji. Baek Sung Hyun plays Han Sang Chul, Ji Soo’s younger brother who is full of passion.