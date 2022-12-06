Not Available

That Girl made television history by being one of the first shows to focus on a single, working woman. The show followed the life of Ann Marie (Marlo Thomas) as she made a living working various jobs in New York City while trying to make her mark on the New York stage. In New York, Ann Marie met Don Hollinger (Ted Bessell) who quickly became her boyfriend, and with the help of her family and close friends, Ann Marie found a way to make her own way in the fast-paced New York lifestyle.