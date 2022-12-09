That Summer Typhoon

Not Available

In 1992, Kang Soomin and family moved from Seoul to the rural area due to her mother’s health condition. 10 years later, she met her dad’s sister (Kang Jung Ok) for the first time. Soomin found out that her auntie was once a famous actress but she had been drawn into a big scandal with another younger actress called Jung Miryung. That was 20 years ago. Now, as Soomin has grown up, she moved to Seoul together with her passion to become an actress. There, she met Han Eun-Bi who is the daughter of her aunt’s enemy. Both strive to become actresses. Eun-bi rises in the entertainment industry with help from her mother. However, Su-min has to give her all to get to the top. As they begin to compete with each other, will they repeat the story of the last generation?