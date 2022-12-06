That's Life (1998)

Not Available

Welcome to the That's Life guide at TV Tome. A very short-lived ensemble comedy about a working-class couple in Queens whose lives are uprooted when down-on-their-luck family members move in for an extended stay. Mike is an old-fashioned guy who's just trying to be king of his shrinking domain. As the newly promoted head of the meat department at the supermarket, Mike's thrilled not only at his professional success, but at the news that the upstairs tenants in the duplex he owns are vacating. Mike is brimming with anticipation as he plans to turn the apartment into "Guy Town," where beer, couches, and football are the only priorities. Patty, Mike's wife of 10 years, lovingly neutralizes Mike's opinionated bluster. In her subtle and clever way, she knows exactly how to keep things calm when chaos swirls around her husband and family. When Patty's snobbish, uptown sister Catherine finds her marriage and finances in shambles, she and her young son are forced to return to her