"That's Life" is the story of the adventures of Lydia DeLucca, a 32 year old woman from a close Italian-American family in New Jersey, who decides to start her life over by breaking her lengthy engagement and pursuing the college degree of her dreams. GOOD NEWS FOR HIGH DEFINITION VIEWERS! "That's Life" is currently airing weekdays at 8:00 a.m. ET on HDNet. For more information about HDNet's schedule, click here. International Airings Croatia -- Mondays after midnight on Nova TV. The name of the show is "Takav je Å¾ivot".