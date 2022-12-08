Not Available

That's My Boy (1963)

Born in Clitheroe, Lancashire, in 1921, diminutive variety star Jimmy Clitheroe was the perpetual schoolboy whose abundant Northern humour charmed and entertained a generation of British audiences until his untimely death in 1973, aged just 51. Employing his four-foot, three-inch stature and mischievous persona to brilliant comic effect, he proved phenomenally popular in every medium from theatre to film and records, with The Clitheroe Kid, one of Britain's longest-running radio sitcoms, drawing a peak audience of 10 million and spawning numerous catchphrases! In 1963 Clitheroe's roguish creation hit television screens, causing further mischief for his fictional family in this ABC sitcom co-starring ITMA veteran (and future Please Sir! star) Deryck Guyler, and airing in the Midlands and northern England only.

