Not Available

Ida Willis, an interfering housekeeper, is employed by a doctor, Robert Price, and his wife, Angie, and moves into their London flat. However, she soon discovers that Robert is the son she gave up for adoption when he was a baby, and she proceeds to call him Shane, the name she gave him when he was born. Other characters include Robert's adoptive mother, the widowed and social-climbing Mrs. Price with whom Ida does not get on. Made by Yorkshire Television for the ITV Network.