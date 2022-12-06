Not Available

President George W. Bush (Timothy Bottoms) lives in a comedy sitcom version of the White House called That's My Bush!, with a comedy sitcom wisecracking maid Maggie (Marcia Wallace), a comedy sitcom neighbor Larry (John D'Aquino) that barges in at random, and comedy sitcom types of problems, most of which also intersect with big controversial issues. Of course, he's not too bright, and his caring wife Laura (Carrie Quinn Dolin) often saves the day from horrorific political havoc.