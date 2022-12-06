That's So Raven

Not Available

Oh, snap! Teenager Raven Baxter has a special talent: she frequently gets spotty visions of the future, seeing brief glimpses of what could or will come to pass. Her best friends, Eddie and Chelsea, try to help her interpret and sometimes change the future they assume she has seen. In order to keep her talent a secret, Raven must decide whether she will sabotage Eddie’s big basketball game. Raven wonders if she can continue to fit in with her friends or would it be easier to only have friends that share her special skill?