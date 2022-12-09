The £100K House: Tricks of the Trade

Not Available

Last year in The House that £100K Built, Kieran Long and Piers Taylor followed self-builders as they took on the biggest gamble of their lives, trying to build a home from scratch for less than £100k. Kieran and Piers helped them create the dream homes they longed for by being clever with their cash and creative with design. This time, Kieran and Piers are coming to the aid of homeowners as they take on ambitious building projects. They have all sorts of problems to solve, are on the tightest of budgets and with little or no experience are desperate for help. Kieran and Piers come up with ingenious solutions, inspiring them with big ideas and challenging them to create an extraordinary home out of the one they already have. But with design dilemmas at every turn and their life savings at stake, will homeowners manage to create the house they've always wanted but believed they could never have?