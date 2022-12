Not Available

The 11 O'Clock Show was a satirical late-night British television comedy series on Channel 4, which featured topical sketches and commentary on news items. It ran from 30 September 1998 to 8 December 2000, most notably, while hosted by Iain Lee and Daisy Donovan. The show is noted for launching the careers of Ricky Gervais, Sacha Baron Cohen and Charlie Brooker.