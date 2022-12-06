Not Available

The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo was about the adventures of Scooby Doo, Shaggy Rogers, Daphne Blake, and Scrappy-Doo chasing after more mysteries. Now they are joined by a magnificent warlock called Vincent Van Ghoul, who is a cartoon cariature of Vincent Price (who also provided the voice), and a mischievous boy named Flim-Flam. Together they have to catch 13 ghosts and put them in a magical "Chest of Demons" that Scooby and Shaggy were tricked into opening by two sneaky ghosts named Weerd and Bogel. This was the last cartoon series that the original Scooby-Doo gang (minus Fred and Velma) appeared in for nearly 20 years. In 1988, the entire gang returned to TV as children in A Pup Named Scooby Doo, but they wouldn't resurface again weekly in their adult form until 2002 in What's New Scooby-Doo?.