Not Available

From Television City in Hollywood, this is The $25,000 Pyramid, one of the shows that helped alleviate the Great Game Show Crisis of 1982. For a few months' time, each network had exactly one game show to run in daytime hours (except for CBS which had The Price Is Right and Tattletales). CBS began alleviating the crisis trend when they approved Child's Play and revived Pyramid, which had fallen from a syndicated perch the year before. If Dick Clark wasn't busy hosting American Bandstand, you could find him hosting The $25,000 Pyramid on CBS weekdays at 10:00 A.M. ET.