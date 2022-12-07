Not Available

The 7.30 Report

  • News

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The 7.30 Report is the ABC's national flagship current affairs program, compered by one of Australia's most respected and experienced journalists, Kerry O'Brien. Kerry is a multi-award winning journalist with more than 40 years experience. While he's best known for his hard-hitting political interviews he's just as much at ease chatting to athletes, artists, scientists, musicians and actors. Monday to Thursday, The 7.30 Report provides in-depth coverage and analysis of the major daily news events – both domestic and international. It has a network of dedicated and specialist correspondents in every State and Territory as well as overseas correspondents. The program's imperative is to provide up-to-the minute, balanced coverage of the most important issues of the day whether they be political, economic, medical, environmental, social, sporting or cultural.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images