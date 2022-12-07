Not Available

The 7.30 Report is the ABC's national flagship current affairs program, compered by one of Australia's most respected and experienced journalists, Kerry O'Brien. Kerry is a multi-award winning journalist with more than 40 years experience. While he's best known for his hard-hitting political interviews he's just as much at ease chatting to athletes, artists, scientists, musicians and actors. Monday to Thursday, The 7.30 Report provides in-depth coverage and analysis of the major daily news events – both domestic and international. It has a network of dedicated and specialist correspondents in every State and Territory as well as overseas correspondents. The program's imperative is to provide up-to-the minute, balanced coverage of the most important issues of the day whether they be political, economic, medical, environmental, social, sporting or cultural.