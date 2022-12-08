The 80's Greatest

Not Available

If you remember the 1980s, then you’ll remember a decade that both shook and shocked the world. It was the decade that throbbed to the sounds of the boombox, where Diego Maradona’s Hand of God punched Argentina to footballing glory, and when the world held its breath as the Chernobyl nuclear reactor went up in flames. 80s Greatest provides a challenging and stimulating view of one of history’s most enigmatic periods, shining a light on the people and events that shaped the decade, while illuminating the trends that helped design your future.