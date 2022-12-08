Not Available

They had us singing, laughing, crying, cheering and reflecting, sometimes all at the same time. They are the some of the most memorable faces and characters of a decade marked by political change, technological innovation, and grunge and pop music, and beginning Sunday, July 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the National Geographic Channel (NGC) brings them all together for an unprecedented look back with The '90s: The Last Great Decade?, narrated by Rob Lowe. Following last year's critically acclaimed The '80s: The Decade That Made Us, NGC once again presents the defining documentary of a generation, this time exploring the meaning behind the milestones to determine if the '90s was in fact the last great decade. Featuring more than120 original interviews, the three-night event The '90s: The Last Great Decade? presents the decade's most unpredictable, unforgettable and unbelievable moments like no one has before.