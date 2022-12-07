Not Available

If you thought the housewives were desperate, wait 'til you meet the houseboys! Logo's much buzzed about docu-reality series, The A-List: New York, follows members of New York's gay elite plus their families, best girlfriends, and pocket dogs (natch) as they navigate being fabulous in the city. Follow their tangled friendships, rivalries and aspirations as they hop from benefit to beach house to pied-a-terre, dropping serious coin on toys for grown ups all along the way. From the producers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The A-List explores the excess and envy of a new population, taking its rightful place alongside the greatest of guilty pleasure television.