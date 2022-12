Not Available

The Abbott and Costello show is timeless humor as fresh today as it was 50 years ago. All of Abbott and Costellos classic routines such as 'Whos on first' can be found in this show. This program captures the two when they were at their peak of their comedic poweress. The cast include Mr.Field, Mike the Cop, Stinky, Bacciagalupe and Hillary. These shows stand today as perhaps the finest surviving representation of the art of burlesque comedy.