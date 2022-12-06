Not Available

There is uncertainty about the life span for this show. Despite documented evidence in the "Episode List" to the contrary, it has been assumed the The ABC Afterschool Special were a fatality of the first U.S. war with Iraq. Then again, it may have just been that more and more ABC affiliates got sick of wasting one hour each month that could have been devoted to Oprah Winfrey. If you have the "First Aired" and "Last Aired" statistics that you know are correct (one editor still votes January 1991 for the kill date of the series), please submit them below. You may also inquire directly to: ABC VIEWER SERVICES, 77 West 66th Street, New York, NY 10023. If you would like to be the editor for this show, look here for details.