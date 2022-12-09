The ABC Murders

Not Available

Set in the 1930s at a time when the nation is dangerously divided and suspicion and hatred on the rise, Poirot faces a serial killer known only as “A.B.C.” First the killer strikes in Andover, then Bexhill. As the murder count rises, the only clue is the copy of the ABC Railway Guide at each crime scene. Poirot’s investigations are thwarted at every turn by an enemy determined to outsmart him. If the detective is to match his nemesis, then everything about him will be called into question: his authority, integrity, past and identity.