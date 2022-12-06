Not Available

"The ABC Saturday Superstar Movie" — renamed "The New Saturday Superstar Movie" in its second season — was a series of one-hour animated TV-movies (some of which also contained live action) broadcast on the ABC television network on Saturday mornings from September 9, 1972, to November 17, 1973. Intended as a "movie of the week" for kids, this series was produced by several production companies, including Hanna-Barbera, Filmation and Rankin/Bass. Mostly this series contained features based on popular cartoon characters and TV shows of the time, such as Yogi Bear, the Brady Bunch and Lost in Space. Some of the features served as pilots for new TV shows.