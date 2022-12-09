The Accident

Not Available

The story centres on Polly, played by Lancashire, the wife of the local politician who championed the project. Their rebellious daughter, Leona, had led a group of friends who broke onto the site on the day of the explosion, but now is left with a lifelong disability after the disaster. As communal grief gives way to a torrent of anger and blame, the community finds itself torn apart. Unwilling to accept that their children were to blame, the families cry for justice. It falls to Polly to hold the community together, and to face the challenging truths that begin to emerge.