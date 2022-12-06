The Adams Chronicles

Not Available

This was an award-winning, thirteen-episode special by PBS that aired in the mid-1970s to commemorate the Bicentennial. It "chronicles" the story of the Adams progeny over a 150-year span, including John (signer of the Declaration, accomplished diplomat, and our 2nd President), his wife Abigail, his son John Quincy (acclaimed Secretary of State, our 6th President, and prominent abolitionist Congressman), grandson Charles Francis, and much-heralded members of the fourth generation.