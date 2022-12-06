The Addams Family

Not Available

This animated series is the fourth incarnation of the creepy characters based on the macabre family comics created by Charles Addams. It first came out as a television series in the 1960's. They then became animated in the 70's, first in their own animated series, and then an appearance in The New Scooby-Doo Movies around the same time. The family then went movie-bound in the early 90's as they were put on the big screen. It was a hit at the box office, which prompted a sequel (Addams Family Values), but before then, this second animated series that features the gang of macabre miscreants who have their own unusual ways of having fun adventures.