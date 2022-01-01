Not Available

The Adrenaline Project is a Canadian extreme sports reality TV show. Season one premiered September 29, 2007 on YTV's Get Real! at 7:00 p.m. ET, and on FOX's 4Kids TV at 8:00 a.m. ET. The show is hosted by former MuchMoreMusic VJ Richard Cazeau, and also features Boomer Phillips. Season two was hosted by Boomer Phillips and the 26 episode season premiered September 6, 2008 6:00pm ET on YTV. This season was not seen in the US, as 4Kids TV cancelled the series on April 5, 2008, and was not moved to its successor block, The CW4Kids. In season 1 each week, The Adrenaline Project takes five teens to complete in physical and mental challenges. Only three survive the first elimination round, and compete to win the competition and associated prizes. In Season 2, six teens compete each week in a tournament that spans half of the season. In each of the two semifinals, five winners and one wild card compete in a series of three rounds in the same format. The two semifinal winners move on to the final to compete in a series of three challenges to determine the Ultimate Adrenalite. The second half of the season has 60 new competitors competing in the same tournament format. In addition, winners of this season would win a trip to Walt Disney World.