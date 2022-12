Not Available

Xia Meng Xun, Tang Chao, and Bai Zhou are three individuals from rich families brought together by 3 mysterious Buddha statues. Xia Meng Xun is the daughter of a Taiwanese tycoon and her fiancée, Bai Zhou is the sole successor of his clan. She bumps into Tang Chao and falls in love with him. They embarked on an adventure together filled with dangers to uncover their family secrets and find love in the process.