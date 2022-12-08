Not Available

Conceived as an introspective journey that takes you from the first daguerreotypes to war photojournalism, from fashion spreads to the greatest contemporary artists, The Adventure of Photography: 150 Years of the Photographic Image includes 1700 pictures and 300 artists, and will appeal to all photographers--amateur and professional alike. This is not only the history of an amazing art form, it is also the adventure of one century and half during which photography has captured the image of the collective conscience. This trip is as dazzling as it is moving, where one crosses paths with such celebrated photographers as Ansel Adams, Brassai, Lewis Carroll, Robert Doisneau, George Eastman-Kodak, Max Ernst, Roger Fenton, Eadweard Muybridge, Helmut Newton, Nicephore Niepce, Man Ray, Edward J. Steichen, Alfred Stieglitz, Andy Warhol and many more.