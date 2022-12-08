The Adventurers Guide To Britain

Not Available

The Adventurer's Guide To Britain strays from the beaten track to uncover the mysteries and secret wonders of the British Isles. From lost gold mines and inaccessible cliffs to drowned villages and watery caverns, naturalist Charlotte Uhlenbroek and action-man Gethin Jones discover the incredible but dangerous places less intrepid explorers avoid. The adventurer duo need all their strength and stamina as they trek, climb, kayak and fly their way around the country, investigating history and geography in stunning visual detail. On behalf of the armchair explorer in all of us, The Adventurer's Guide To Britain reveals the spectacular, hidden side of Britain which only few dare to seek out.