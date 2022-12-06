The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.

Not Available

Brisco County, Jr. is a man seeking vengeance against the man who murdered his father. He becomes a bounty hunter although he was trained as a lawyer. Unfortunately his father's killer, John Bly, has his own criminal gang to keep Brisco at bay. But Brisco is aided by his own gang of sorts: dance hall girl extraordinaire Dixie Cousins, rival bounty hunter Lord Bowler, fellow lawyer Socrates Poole and scientist Professor Wickwire. Although the series was set in the Old West, Brisco had an assortment of nifty "modern" gadgets and then there were the mysterious "Orbs" scattered about which almost seemed to have supernatural powers.