The Adventures of Captain Marvel

A mortal, Billy Batson, is given the power to become Captain Marvel. The Captain fights the arch villain, the Scorpion, for 12 exciting chapters, to keep him from getting the lens. The plot concerns a group of scientists and an ancient artifact with lenses that can turn any matter to gold, thus the owner could rule the world. Captain Marvel is played by former cowboy star, Tom Tyler in fine fashion. David Sharpe does the leaps and landings in realistic style. Flying scenes still look great today, with excellent special effects by the Lydecker brothers. The Scorpion is voiced by another actor, and should keep the viewer guessing until the final reel. Music by Cy Feurer, William Lava and others add more excitement to a fine serial. Whitney and English directed.