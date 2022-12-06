Not Available

Welcome to The Adventures of Champion guide at TV Tome. This television series is about the exploits of Champion, a wild stallion who befriends twelve year-old Ricky North (played by Barry Curtis) in the American Southwest in the 1880's. Although Ricky, who lived on his Uncle Sandy's (played by Jim Bannon) ranch, had a magnetic attraction for trouble, he was always rescued by the Wonder Horse, aided by the boy's other bosom companion, a German shepherd dog named Rebel. - Andy Barsby