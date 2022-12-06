Not Available

The Adventures of Champion

  • Adventure
  • Western
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Flying 'A' Productions

Welcome to The Adventures of Champion guide at TV Tome. This television series is about the exploits of Champion, a wild stallion who befriends twelve year-old Ricky North (played by Barry Curtis) in the American Southwest in the 1880's. Although Ricky, who lived on his Uncle Sandy's (played by Jim Bannon) ranch, had a magnetic attraction for trouble, he was always rescued by the Wonder Horse, aided by the boy's other bosom companion, a German shepherd dog named Rebel. - Andy Barsby

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images