By day Electra-Elf is Jennifer Swallows, a mild-mannered reported for Art Star Scene Magazine (A.S.S.) and Fluffer is Boobie, a Chihuahua-clothes model, but when danger calls, the two put on stylish leotards and kick butt, taking down corrupt senators, sleazy frat-boys, satanic cults, landlords, zombie-tourists and other miserable malcontents in each heart-stopping episode.