The quirky and mischievous Figaro Pho and his best mate, Rivet, return with zany new episodes of the award-winning animated comedy series - The Adventures of Figaro Pho. Afflicted with every phobia imaginable, the eccentric Figaro Pho deals with his fear of aliens, toilets, sleepwalking and being stared at by a duck and much more during these new 7-minute episodes. Each episode of The Adventures of Figaro Pho focuses on one key fear of Figaro's which will take you on an emotional rollercoaster that is sometimes scary, hilarious, disgusting or surreal. It's Figaro's powerful imagination that sets us off on adventures with monster-sized fish, oversized mosquitoes and the most hideous public toilet you will ever encounter. Step inside Figaro Pho's absurdly phobic world and embark upon a bizarre and comedic journey.