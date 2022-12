Not Available

The Adventures of Hello Kitty and Friends is a 3D CGI animated series featuring Hello Kitty and other characters from the Japanese company Sanrio. It was produced from 2006 onwards by Sanrio Digital and Dream Cortex distributed by Televisa. It consists of 52 episodes and deals with themes of happiness, family and friendship. It is intended for children between the ages of three to ten to watch with their family and friends.